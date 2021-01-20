Located in the heart of one of the Mediterranean’s most vibrant countries, Limassol Marina has established itself as one of the most sought-after superyacht destinations, offering a full suite of services, lifestyle options and residential opportunities for the discerning HNWI. Located in Cyprus, the strategically positioned marina sits at the gateway to the Mediterranean and at the intersection of three continents with fantastic access to Europe, Asia and the Middle East by both air and sea.

The cosmopolitan city of Limassol is popular with both locals and international visitors all year round as it marries its fascinating history with pulsating nightlife, tantalising gastronomy and high-end shopping. Furthermore, just a short distance away from Limassol are long sandy beaches, traditional Cypriot villages, ancient landmarks, a variety of adventure sports, wineries and a never-ending choice of restaurants and local tavernas.

Limassol boasts a near-perfect climate for superyacht activity as its subtropical-Mediterranean weather provides hot and dry summers for cruising, and mild winters during which the temperature typically ranges from 16 °C to 20 °C (the warmest winter climate in Europe) making it ideal as a wintering and service destination from the Marina.

As the superyacht market has matured, the allure of destinations that provide alternative superyacht experiences to the traditional ‘Milk Run’ locations has become increasingly prominent. As such, Limassol’s access to Europe, Asia and the Middle East makes it the perfect bridging point between traditional Riviera marina-style yachting and the more adventurous and explorative waters beyond the Mediterranean norm. Access to such a diverse set of regions and cultures has made Limassol a melting pot of unique luxury activity. If indeed variety is the spice of life, then Limassol has all the ingredients to create a veritable feast of superyacht experiences whether that is at sea or on land.

The marina itself has been influenced by the city’s rich history and diverse merging of cultures, and benefits from its own excellent dining, shopping, spa, fitness and cultural facilities. With 650 berths for yachts up to 110m LOA, 162 luxury apartments and 74 exclusive villas, Limassol Marina has been designed to cater to the full spectrum of the yachting community, creating an energetic aura and community buzz that places yachting at its very centre.

Whether as a homeport, cruising destination or residential proposition, Limassol Marina has all the conveniences, amenities and services expected of a contemporary superyacht marina and luxury destination. As superyacht clientele have become increasingly discerning, the expectations of superyacht facilities have grown exponentially, especially when it comes to wintering and crew satisfaction. The adage goes ‘happy crew, happy owner’ and in order to retain the best crew, any wintering location must be sufficiently enjoyable and provide an excellent quality of life. Limassol Marina, therefore, has ensured that not only are there excellent crew facilities, but a full calendar of activities and entertainment for crew members.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Cyprus proved itself to be one of the safest and most desirable locations for superyacht owners and guests to visit and, with a certain level of uncertainty persisting, it remains one of the safest places to book. With an enviable climate, and a wealth of activity and cultural experiences, as well as access to diverse cruising destinations and all the amenities expected of a contemporary superyacht location, Limassol has proved itself to be one of the superyacht market’s premium new destinations.

