Monaco Ports’ new marina Cala del Forte started welcoming superyachts in October last year in anticipation of the marina’s upcoming official inauguration, scheduled to take place between June and July 2021. Located in Ventimiglia, Italy, works to finalise the marina’s land-based services continue apace, with a construction schedule that is expected to be completed in April 2021.

A five-year licence for Cala del Forte’s own exclusive marine fuel station was signed on 19 January, 2021. Expected to be operational this spring, the fuel station will include three fuel tanks adding up to a total capacity of 150,000 litres to provide direct refuelling services for yachts up to 35m in length.

Monaco One, an exclusive shuttle service catamaran for Cala del Forte, has also just been launched. Once sea trials are complete, the A2V high-speed shuttle will be transferred to its home port in Monaco, where it will begin operating in between Monaco and Cala del Forte. Guests of the two ports will be able to travel between the two marinas in just 15 minutes.

Ports de Monaco, with its subsidiary SMIP (Société Monégasque Internationale Portuaire), acquired the nearby concession of Cala de Forte in Ventimiglia in 2016 to alleviate the increasing demand for yacht berths in its two ports, Port Hercule and Fontvieille Marina. With 178 berths, Cala del Forte caters for yachts up to 70m.

Images courtesy of Cala del Forte and A2V

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.