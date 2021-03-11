Located in the heart of the so-called ‘golden triangle’ of yachting – between Portofino, Porto Cervo and St. Tropez – Genoa offers plentiful superyacht berthing and refit and repair infrastructure, as well as unique touristic experiences. While Genoa might be more commonly thought of as a winter and refit destination for superyacht, its quality marinas and bustling city also make it a suitable stopover or base for yachts in between or during boss trips and charters.

MGA (Marina Genova Aeroporto) is working with The Superyacht Agency to assess whether the superyacht market understands its benefits for touring superyachts, and whether private and charter yachts cruising the Mediterranean prefer to utilise marinas with strategic positioning. Furthermore, MGA hopes to understand the key driving factors when making these berthing decisions, as well as who is making them.

As such, The Superyacht Agency is asking the market’s key influencers and advisors to participate in an online survey and share insight into what they deem important during a marina visit.

The survey should take no more than five minutes and all answers submitted will remain completely anonymous. As a thank you for all completed surveys, participants will be entered into a draw to win one of three complimentary Superyacht Intelligence Plus subscriptions for the next 12 months.

To take the survey, please click here.

