Marina Port Vell Barcelona has recently reached a collaboration agreement with Quirónsalud, a leading hospital group in Spain and a major healthcare operator in Europe, whereby all its customers may enjoy premium healthcare coverage while staying at the marina.

Superyacht owners, their guests, and their captains and crew will have access to round-the-clock medical assistance, which may be provided by video conference, onsite or through a doctor’s visit to the vessel.

The agreement also covers transfer by ambulance to a Quirónsalud hospital in the city, should it be necessary, and premium care until arrival at the health centre. This includes special attention and accompaniment throughout the process by a person who also sees to all the paperwork with the client’s insurance company, should he or she have one.

The healthcare service is, moreover, multilingual and offered in up to 12 languages. Customers from the marina may therefore communicate with medical staff with no language barrier.

Through this agreement, Marina Port Vell Barcelona is strengthening its commitment to the safety of its clients while they are staying at its facilities. It also confirms the marina’s firm pledge to extending its portfolio of services.

