Marina Genova Aeroporto (MGA) believes that it is well situated for hosting transient boats as they travel from Italy to France and beyond, and vice versa. Additionally, with close links to a major Italian city, an airport and a wealth of regional refit and maintenance infrastructure, MGA may also prove to be the ideal wintering location. However, MGA wants to better understand how the yachting community perceives it in comparison with its competitors and what stakeholders require from a superyacht marina in Genova.

MGA is working in partnership with The Superyacht Agency to complete a detailed research project that asks the question, what kind of superyacht marina does the market require? By considering the type of traffic that the marina is likely to receive at various points throughout the year, MGA hopes to shape its future strategy by creating berthing models and superyacht programmes that accurately reflect market demand, rather than trying to fit superyachts into assumed or predetermined models.

Located in the heart of the ‘golden triangle’ of yachting, between Portofino, Porto Cervo and St. Tropez, Genoa represents a competitively priced alternative to many marinas in the region. The bustling city and quality marinas provide the ideal stopover location for superyachts during or in between trips.

With the refit and maintenance excellence within Genoa, the city is already thought of as a wintering destination of repute. How then can MGA improve its models and services to elevate what is already a fantastic wintering offering?

The Superyacht Agency is asking the market’s key influencers and advisors to participate in an online survey and share insight into what they deem important during a marina visit.

The survey should take no more than five minutes and all answers submitted will remain completely anonymous.

