The hull of the first Amels 60 superyacht has arrived at Damen Yachting’s outfitting yard in the Netherlands ahead of her delivery in spring 2022. The new 60m yacht by Espen Øino is the first of three Amels 60 yachts now under construction and represents the first of a new generation of Amels Limited Editions yachts.

The first Amels 60 will feature a metallic pebble grey hull with Matterhorn white and super jet black superstructure. In build for an experienced Amels Owner, the project is under the supervision of the owner’s representative who has been closely involved in the hull construction at Damen Yachting’s hull building facility in Gdynia. Although the hull has now reached the Netherlands, COVID-19 measures have impacted the project team’s plans.

“The travel restrictions make it difficult as Owners Representative,” he says, “but I am very confident in the Amels team. I have full confidence in the management, the production team and also the sub-contractors working on the yacht. I’m looking forward to seeing her in person as soon as possible. The hull looks very exciting.”

The Amels 60 has a large open Sun Deck, 9m luxury tender, a generous interior volume (830 gross tonnes), as well as hybrid power and propulsion technology.

“It’s certainly nice to see some pictures of the hull,” comments Øino. “A lot of people have complimented us on her looks. She looks beautiful, she looks like what I had in my head. The thing with modelling in 3D today you get few surprises. But still, nothing replaces the first time you go on board. When you go on board, it comes alive. You know if the spaces feel right. So I’m looking forward to visiting the shipyard.”

The interior of the new Amels 60 was designed by Damen Yachting’s interior team in collaboration with Winch Design. Jim Dixon, director yachts & aviation at Winch Design explains that the interior captures the feel and style of a relaxed family home.

“For the most part, we have used pure and natural materials to emphasise the relaxed ‘home at the beach’ spirit of the interior,” says Dixon. “However, we have added layers of surface interest to materials such as stones and timbers to create unique and tactile finishes.”

The first Limited Editions yacht was delivered in 2007 and the builder has delivered more than 40 Limited Editions yachts to date. Introduced in 2019, the new Amels Limited Editions yacht represents a new phase in the yard’s new build programme.

