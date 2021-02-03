Amels and Damen Yachting have announced the first details of the custom SeaXplorer 58 now under construction. When delivered in 2022, she will be the perfect expedition yacht for the owner’s lifestyle of adventurous globe-trotting exploration.

Having already started construction of the hull, Damen Yachting was able to offer the experienced client a customisable platform with fast delivery in less than two years. The client’s choice for interior architect, Design Unlimited, has created a personal and intriguing interior design that celebrates the spirit of exploration.

Under the certified helideck, a luxury cabana-style outdoor lounge and bar with folding balconies and an infinity-edged pool has been created. “With fresh breezes and shaded ocean vistas, the whole aft of the yacht will be a beautiful and inspiring space to experience the world,” says Damen Yachting’s SeaXplorer design manager Enrique Tintore.

“But the experience is not just about amazing views, it’s also out on the water with the SeaXplorer 58’s custom 11.4m performance sailboat, two large multi-role tenders and a wide range of toys. She also carries road and off-road vehicles and motorcycles.”

The indoor-outdoor living continues on the upper deck with the open sky lounge and dining with concertina-opening glass partitions to the jacuzzi. The high-volume yacht of 1,090gt features six suites for 12 guests and the SeaXplorer’s signature bow point observation lounge.

The SeaXplorer 58 will feature an Ice Class hull for safe operations in polar waters, plus sustainable and low maintenance options, including a premium synthetic teak deck. The yacht has ocean-going autonomy for up to 30 days without port call with chilled garbage stores and waste water tanks for sustainable operations in zero-discharge zones of natural beauty. A crew of 15 will run the yacht with extra accommodation for two expedition staff.

Following design and engineering at Damen Yachting’s head office in the Netherlands, the new build will be the fifth Damen Yachting delivery from the builder’s Antalya facility. The yard in Turkey’s yacht building hub provides modern facilities supported by an experienced supply chain.

The SeaXplorer 58 will be the third yacht delivered from the SeaXplorer range of luxury expeditions yachts – a range born from a crossover innovation of Amels yacht building and Damen shipbuilding technology. The SeaXplorer’s exterior is by Azure Yacht Design – the Dutch design and naval architecture studio behind all the SeaXplorer designs. The range has also benefited from design partner EYOS Expeditions and their operational design input gained from hard-won experience in the field.

Profile links

Amels B.V.

Design Unlimited

Damen Yachting

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.