Lürssen's Project Blue has been launched The 160m project has been launched at the Bremen shipyard…

Lürssen has confirmed the launch of Project Blue, which, with an LOA of 160m is set to one of the largest launches of 2022. Most details of the project have yet to be disclosed by Lürssen.

In 2021 Lürssen delivered three projects; Nord (142m), Ahpo (114.9m) and Moon Sand (55m). At 160m Project Blue will be Lürssen's second largest superyacht in their fleet, with the 2013 delivery Azzam taking the top spot with an LOA of 180.65m and 13,136 GT. Lürssen currently has delivered twenty one yachts over 100m, with that number due to rise to twenty eight according to their current order book up to 2025.

Two of the biggest news updates from Lürssen last year was the announcement of the Project Alice concept, the first concept Lürssen had released in over a decade. The concept detailed a 98m superyacht powered by methanol, with no saloon and a raised superstructure, which hoped to challenge the superyacht industry to think further out of the box when designing concepts. The other story of note was Lürssen's announcement that it was building a superyacht with fuel cell technology, a step towards an industry wide goal of creating an emission free superyacht.

The below video was shared by Lürssen which shows the highlights of Project Blue's launch.



The above graph highlights Lürssen's deliveries since 2015 and their average LOA(m). In the seven years between 2015-2021 Lürssen have on average made two deliveries every year, with the projected order book for 2022 set to go above this, with four projects due to be delivered.

Fleet data is one of the foundational pillars of The Superyacht Agency's intelligence, analysis and consultancy offerings. To find out more about The Superyacht Agency's various offerings, click here.

Profile links

Lürssen

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.