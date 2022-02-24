Project Amels 242-07 has been launched Imperial Yachts has announced the launch of its latest collaboration with Damen Yachting…

Imperial is proud to announce the launch of Project AMELS 242-07, a 74-metre (242 ft) Limited Editions superyacht. Emerging from the dry dock in the Netherlands, AMELS 242-07 is set to be delivered in the summer of this year. Project AMELS 242-07 represents Imperial’s tenth collaboration with Damen Yachting.

Imperial has worked closely with Damen Yachting to secure another bespoke superyacht, which features the exterior lines of Tim Heywood. Notably, AMELS 242-07 is the seventh yacht to be launched from the Limited Editions design, which also features interior from Winch Design, whilst the naval architecture comes from Damen Yachting.

AMELS-242-07 accommodates 12 guests and 19 crew whilst having a GT of 1,790. It also features a dedicated owners deck with a foredeck jacuzzi and an increased capacity helicopter deck. The yacht will be equipped with the newest IMO Tier III clean emissions power and propulsion package.

“Seeing Amels 242-07 head out of the shed, into the daylight and onto the water for the first time is a proud moment for the entire team at Damen Yachting. We are now looking forward to the next phase as we embark upon the final build stages and sea trials ahead of delivery to her owner, ready for a summer of adventures at sea.” Peter Dijkwel, Project Manager Damen Yachting

The above graph highlights Damen Yachting's deliveries since 2015 and their average LOA(m). In the seven years between 2015-2021 Damen Yachting have on average made five deliveries every year, with the projected order book for 2022 set to surpass this average, with seven projects due to be delivered.

