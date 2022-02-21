EXTRA X99 Fast begins its outfitting phase The new EXTRA X99 Fast has begun its outfitting stage in Ancona…

EXTRA Yachts, an ISA Yachts brand, announces that the new EXTRA X99 Fast has begun its outfitting phase at Palumbo Superyachts Ancona yard. The 30-metre boat will be delivered next summer and its attendance at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2022 will mark its worldwide premiere.

EXTRA X99 Fast stands out for the unique lines and the liveable cockpit of over 75 sqm, with fold-out balconies and access to the aft galley through a large sliding window with up/down motion. A dynamic and contemporary layout for an owner who loves direct contact with the sea.

The outcome of the collaboration between Palumbo Superyachts and Studio Arnaboldi for all naval architecture aspects, this superyacht has a planing hull (with spray rails) realised in GRP and carbon fibre. The exterior and interior design are respectively by Guida Design and Luca Dini Design & Architecture who operated jointly with the shipyard technical team.

EXTRA X99 Fast can accommodate up to 10 guests into 4 spacious cabins.

Powered by twin 2600hp MTU diesel engines, EXTRA X99 Fast can reach a maximum speed of 34 knots and can comfortably cruise at 28 knots.

The above graph highlights Palumbo Superyachts (EXTRA Yachts group builder) deliveries since 2015 and their average LOA(m). In the seven years between 2015-2021 Palumbo Superyachts have on average made two deliveries every year, with the projected order book for 2022 set to continue that trend but 2023 looks to drive that average up considerably, with six projects in build and set for delivery that year, including the EXTRA X99 Fast.

