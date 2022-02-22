Turquoise Yachts has sold and begun building 76m Project Arrow The 76m project has been sold and construction has begun at its Kocaeli facility…

The 76m yacht has been sold and is under construction at Turquoise Yachts’ Kocaeli facility. The hull design and naval architecture of the yacht is by Turquoise, with Italian studio Team for Design penning exterior styling and H2 Yacht Design responsible for interior design.

Project Arrow has a beam of 13.2m, making for a spacious 1800 GT.

With a battery powered hybrid propulsion system and fully integrated electronics, Arrow is a yacht that will remain cutting edge for many years to come.

Project Arrow joins 51m S/Y Rainbow II, 53m Jewels, 75m NB69, 79m Toro and 87m Vento making a total of 6 yachts under construction concurrently.

The above graph highlights Turquoise Yachts deliveries since 2017 and their average LOA(m). In the five years between 2015-2021 Turquoise Yachts have on average made one delivery every year, with the projected order book for 2022 set to increase that average up considerably, with three projects due for delivery.

