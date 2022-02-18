Heesen delivers 60m Lusine, its first of 2022 The yard shares news of its first delivery in what is predicted to be its best year since 2011…

Netherlands-based Heesen has announced the delivery of 60m Lusine.

The 1,060 GT vessel is powered by two MTUt 12V 4000 M65L diesel engines and has a range of 4,200 nautical miles and 13 knots with a top speed of 17.5 knots. Lusine is also the first superyacht to sport the SCR system alongside the V12 MTU engines. It can accommodate up to 12 guests in six rooms with 15 crew.

Peter van der Zanden, general manager of design, development, and engineering at Heesen, said, "Thanks to the knowledge gained during the evolution of our steel fleet over the years, our engineering and naval architecture teams easily hit all the targets. Lusine is one of the most complex steel yachts we have delivered to date, but our experience helped us find ingenious solutions and presented a solid foundation for intelligent innovation."

The vessel has recently completed tests in the North Sea carried out by Captain Varun who said, "I am extremely proud to take delivery of my second Heesen yacht. Lusine is sturdy and gives me great confidence. We tested her in sea state five with winds up to 30 knots, and she behaved very well."

The exterior was designed by Omega Architects, who have introduced a “bird's wing” motif as a visual enhancement to integrate the main deck, bridge and sundeck without interrupting the horizontal sweep of the windows. Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design created the interior decor which provided Heesen Yachts Interiors with the challenge of working with rare woods, precious fabrics, and leathers.

Lusine is the first of six Heesen superyachts scheduled for delivery in 2022, which would be the yard’s best year for deliveries since 2011. By the end of 2024 the builder will have delivered a total LOA of 1,924m since 2015 and 21,439 of GT.

