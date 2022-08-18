Feadship launches 118m project 1010 Feadship's largest yacht to date hits the water…

Feadship's Project 1010 cuts an impressive figure as it leaves the sheds. At 118m, it surpasses Anna (110m) as the largest Feadship launch in its storied history. Feadship 1010 has exterior design from Espen Øino International, with Zuretti Interior Design commissioned for the interior.

Further details are yet to be released by Feadship, with the curved glass observation deck appearing to be a unique feature of Project 1010. The complex launch process required the stern to be lifted by a crane and barge and can be seen in the below video from Guy Fleury.



Once delivered, Project 1010 will join a fleet of 64 superyachts 100m and above. The below graph shows the historic deliveries and current inbuild superyachts at Feadship. Project 1010 is scheduled for delivery in late 2022.

Main image credit: Guy Fleury

