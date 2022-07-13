Second Amels 60 launched The second Amels 60, known as Project Witchcraft, will be delivered to the owner later this year…

The second Amels 60, known as Project Witchcraft, has emerged from the Amels and Damen Yachting drydock in The Netherlands. Delivery to the owner is expected to be in Autumn later this year.

Moran Yacht & Ship have represented the owner throughout the build and explained what this milestone meant to them.

"We are truly excited to see Project Witchcraft emerge from the finishing shed and into the water for the first time. This milestone is always a special moment in the construction schedule. Moran Yacht & Ship are very proud of the many customizations we were able to implement into this platform, which is a testament to the Damen Yachting engineering and production team. The entire Owner’s team is looking forward to the final stages of production and moving towards another successful delivery."

The vessel features an exterior design by Espen Øino. With a Gross Tonnage of 830 GT, it accommodates 12 guests and 12 crew. It features hybrid power and propulsion technology, and the overall design focuses on the onboard user experience. There is also a Sun Deck, Swim Platform and folding Owners Suite balcony as well as space for a 9-metre tender to be stowed on the foredeck.

Damen Yachting Project Manager Arie Midavaine comments, "Watching 6002 head outside for the first time signifies everything the team has achieved since she arrived here in Vlissingen last July. And by team, I mean everyone involved in making this milestone happen – the Damen Yachting team, the Owner's team and all our co-workers. It's down to the great collaboration between all of these parties that we are standing here admiring this stunning new 60-metre in the daylight and open air. I am looking forward to the final outfitting phase now and getting her out on the water!"

Profile links

Damen Yachting

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.