Fraser signs largest new build project by Royal Hakvoort The 65m Project YN254 to be delivered in 2025…

Following a bumper 2021 for the new-build brokerage market, Fraser has reported sales of over 1.5 billion euros, including the largest yacht sale of the year and more than 60% of their Central Agency fleet worldwide. This signing continues the strong market for new-build contracts in the new year. Project YN254 has an LOA of 65m, a beam of 11.6m and has been calculated at 1,435GT. The sale was completed by Fraser broker Jan Jaap Minnema, the fourth Royal Hakvoort he has sold in recent years, according to a statement from Fraser.

The exterior design will be undertaken by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design and the naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design, with the delivery scheduled for 2025. YN254 will have accommodation for 14 guests with a swimming pool, poolside bar, beach club, massage room and library on the bridge deck.

Jan Jaap Minnema, broker for Project YN254, comments: “I am very proud and grateful to start another new build project for a long-standing loyal client. We have accumulated 13 years and more than 100,000 nautical miles of yacht experience into one perfectly designed project. It is also a true pleasure to build this family boat in the Netherlands with an all-star Dutch team of Royal Hakvoort, Sinot and Diana Yacht Design.”

Designer Paul Costerus of Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design highlights: “‘Project YN254 will mark the fifth collaboration between Royal Hakvoort Shipyard and Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, and will be the second yacht our studio designs for this specific client. We are looking forward to continuing our close working relationship with Fraser, Hakvoort and Diana Yacht Design who is the designated Naval Architect for the project.”

Managing Director of Royal Hakvoort Klaas Hakvoort comments: “This project is another milestone in the history of Royal Hakvoort Shipyard. The vessel is the largest vessel in size and tonnage ever to be built by our yard. It will guarantee the shipyard work until late 2025 and will provide work for around 300 people, either directly employed shipyard staff or through subcontractors. We thank the client for putting his trust in our shipyard, especially because this contract was negotiated and signed digitally with the client only being able to make one short visit due to Covid travel restrictions.”

Project YN254 will become one of four 60m+ yachts built at Royal Hakvoort since 2010, as can be seen in the below data supplied by The Superyacht Agency, and is in line with the relatively small but consistent delivery schedule from the yard over this period.





