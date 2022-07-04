38m Moonen Martinique revealed ahead of delivery Project YN201 has been towed out of the outfitting shed at Moonen Yachts in Den Bosch.…

For the first time since the joining of the hull and superstructure, the 38-metre Moonen Martinique, also known as Project YN201, has been towed out of the outfitting shed at Moonen Yachts in Den Bosch. The vessel is due for delivery to the owners in early 2023, and it is the fourth hull to be built on the Moonen Martinique platform and the first of two Moonen Martinique’s currently in build at the Dutch superyacht builder’s shipyard. Both superyachts were sold earlier this year.

The 38-metre steel aluminium superyacht is the first of Martinique’s to feature an anthracite hull and a fully integrated hydraulic swim platform at the owner's request. Last week marked the very first time it was viewed in the flesh.

Originally a 36-metre design, the 1.5-metre extension to the swim platform also came at the owner's request. Therefore, it had to be towed out of the shed and realigned to allow for the 1.5-metre extension to be built. Featuring an exterior design by Dutch designer René van der Velden and naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design, the interiors of YN201 will be executed by Andreas Martin-Löf Arkitekter who was also introduced to the project by the owner, and who will create a beautifully balanced and fully customised Scandinavian design.

In a recent press release from Moonen, the owner of the vessel was quoted, "Having looked at multiple shipyards and what they had to offer, the choice to choose Moonen was simple. A beautiful boat with very high build quality, smart design and layout. Add to that a great team and the decision was easy. I can't wait to see the final product. "- Owner YN201

A2B Marine Projects is heading up the owner's team with Christian Poorte as the owner's representative.

Profile links

Moonen Yachts

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.