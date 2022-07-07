Heesen deliver 50m ‘Book Ends’ Heesen Yachts have announced the delivery of M/Y Book Ends, formerly known as Project Sapphire.…

Book Ends is a yacht that has been described by its makers as a ‘thoroughbred racehorse’ of a yacht with a top speed of over 23 knots. The 50m aluminium semi-displacement series is the first of its kind below 500 GT to comply with IMO Tier-III regulations. The Heesen Yacht features an optimised, low-drag, lightweight aluminium hull with a reduced transom depth that provides efficiency gains of around 12 per cent.

The superyacht is shallow enough to reach Bahamian creeks as well as the smallest Mediterranean ports, thanks to its reduced draft of just 2.15m. Book Ends is comfortable for both quick island-hops and long passages as it features a cruising speed of 11 knots, and boasts a transoceanic range of 3,100 nautical miles.

The owner is said to be an experienced American yachtsman, his family reportedly worked closely alongside the shipyard engineering team to personalise the interior to suit specific tastes and lifestyle requirements.

“Building a new boat on time and on budget is always a challenge. This past year was particularly challenging with the remnants of Covid and various sanctions. Despite what seemed like overwhelming odds, the Heesen team continued working closely with the Book Ends team in Oss to make the dream a reality” comments Bob Book. “Thanks to an extraordinary combined team effort, this state-of-the-art vessel has been delivered on time with the highest Heesen standards of excellence. This boat is not a “Race Horse, it is a Race Car”. While I thank the entire Heesen team, I must give a special thank you to Mark Cavendish for his much-needed sense of humour and determination for keeping all concerned on the path forward, and to our Captain Mark Lacey”.

Twelve guests can be accommodated in five staterooms, with the master suite on the main deck forward and the spacious remaining suites found down on the lower deck. Book Ends also offers plenty of outdoor areas for its owners, family, and friends to enjoy life at sea.

“Being entrusted for the second time in under four years by such an experienced yachtsman is a source of great pride to our shipyard”, comments Friso Visser, Chief Commercial Officer at Heesen. “Everyone worked tirelessly to ensure the owners and their family could enjoy their new yacht this summer. May their days onboard Book Ends be filled with fun and joy wherever they may cruise!”

