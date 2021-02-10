After just over two years of engineering and construction, the 41, Dynamiq GTT 135 has been launched from the Dynamiq shipyard in Massa, Tuscany. Stefania is the evolution of Dynamiq’s Gran Turismo Transatlantic (GTT) concept.

“This beautiful 41-metre superyacht looks impressive and fresh and expresses the innovative and chic soul of Dynamiq yachts,” comments Dynamiq founder and CEO Sergei Dobroserdov. “Just as importantly, she also performs at the top of her class with the latest technology on board such as the Hull Vane aft foil and a unique torque compensation system by Rubber Design, to name just a few.

“We’re sure she'll be a source of exclusivity and pride for her owners, a family that didn’t follow the mainstream path and selected the Dynamiq GTT 135 because it's the best vessel in her size range, together with her reverse bow, long waterline and master cabin located in the most comfortable place amidships on the lower deck. We are now completing the sea trials where our team and surveyors witnessed how her technical innovations took performance and comfort to the next level.”

Stefania is the result of an international collaboration with full engineering by Van Oossanen Naval Architects in the Netherlands, exterior design by Monaco-based studio Dobroserdov Design, and interior styling by Giuseppina Arena in Miami. The exclusive colour palette of metallic gold and dark brown sets her apart.

Stefania is equipped with twin MAN V12 1650 engines for a maximum speed of 20 knots with an ocean-going range of 3,000nm at cruising speed. The yacht also has a shallow draft of 1.8m for cruising the cays and shoal waters of the Caribbean.

To meet the owner’s active lifestyle, Stefania offers a balanced ratio of interior and exterior. The oversized pool on the main deck together with the beach club area leading to a bar allows guests to enjoy the en plein air lifestyle. More privacy is offered on the 120m2 sundeck divided into two different zones including a jacuzzi, surrounded by large sun pads, two 75-inch TV screens and a bar unit. The al fresco dining area for 10 guests, and a convertible lounge area in the aft is for enjoying life at sea and the panoramic views in style.

The yacht features art deco interiors with accommodation for 10 guests in five spacious staterooms, including a full-beam master suite, all located on the lower deck in order to maximise motion comfort on board. The main saloon features full height windows with sliding doors in the dining area and customised furniture from Fendi Casa. Among other stand-out design features is the real fireplace, a centrepiece that adds a cosy touch when cruising early or later in the season when the evenings can be a bit chilly.

Dynamiq also joined forces with German VIP car outfitter Klassen to develop the optional 'Wheelhouse by Klassen', which comes with the same quality and style of Klassen VIP shuttle vans with sporty trim and high-end finishes.

Stefania has been built in accordance with strict RINA Commercial Class, Comfort and Green Star Plus notations and the latest REG manning standards. After sea trials and delivery, the yacht will voyage to her home port of Monaco and will be available for charters through Arcon Yachts, who were also the build managers during construction.

The second hull of the GTT 135 is available for sale with delivery in summer 2022.

