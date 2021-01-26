Following the delivery of 50m Olokun to her owner at the end of last year, Tankoa has released the first running images for the aluminium superyacht. Photographed on route to the Côte d’Azur where she will spend her first season, the images highlight the project’s black hull and metallic grey superstructure.

“For me, it was a great pleasure to participate in the completion and delivery of Olokun, while respecting the established deadlines, despite the serious pandemic that has hit the whole world,” says Vincenzo Poerio, CEO of Tankoa Yachts. “Western Liguria is full of successful shipyards dedicated to refit, but Tankoa is the only yard in this economic sector that has new-build superyacht construction as its core business. I’m convinced that by working with local authorities we will be able to grow Tankoa more and more until it becomes a point of reference in the global superyacht market.

Olokun began its build as an on-spec project that was sold and project managed by Camper & Nicholsons. With exterior and interior design by Francesco Paszkowski and decors by Casadio Miami, the interior layout is similar to her 50m predecessors, Bintador and Vertige. Her distinctive black hull, however, is unique and was created using a high-performance coating that reduces the temperature of the metal in sunlight by up to 10°C.

“This was a very stimulating project as the experienced client signed the contract when the boat was already 50 per cent complete,” says Giuseppe Mazza, Tankoa’s sales manager. “By collaborating with both C&N and the owner’s team, headed up by Casadio Miami, we were able to deliver a beautiful yacht that fully met the client’s expectations. I’m sure that the sporty lines of the 50m Tankoa combined with this new and catchy hull colour, will grab the attention of many enthusiasts in the most prestigious marinas in the world.”

Two more 50m projects are currently in build at the Tankoa facility in Genoa and the company is continuing with due diligence procedures with a view to acquiring the Cantieri di Pisa brand and shipyard.

