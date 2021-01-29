Benetti has announced the sale of the fourth Diamond 145 unit (BP004), a 44m motoryacht with exterior design by Giorgio M. Cassetta and interior by the Interior Style Department. The shipyard has also revealed that the delivery of the second unit (BP002) took place in December 2020.

The contract of sale for this fourth unit, signed with the collaboration of Frank Grzeszczak Jr. of IYC, confirms the popularity of the model. With delivery planned for summer 2022, Benetti’s engineers and designers will develop a six-cabin layout comfortably sleeping 12 guests, as requested by the client.

Diamond 145 is a yacht designed for experienced owners who have a clear idea about their on-board needs, with generous spaces not only for themselves and their guests but also for the crew.

