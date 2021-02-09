Turkish shipyard Numarine has announced the first sale of the latest addition to its XP series. The 37XP has been sold to a repeat Numarine client, and is scheduled for delivery in summer 2021. Two more 37XP hulls are currently under construction on spec.

“We’re excited to offer our clients the fifth model of the proven XP Series,” comments Omer Malaz, founder and chairman of Numarine. “If freedom and isolation have often been desirable, our current times have made them a necessity. Leaving the moorings, taking to the sea and welcoming the embrace of the elements today means entering a magical world without bans or borders, and limited solely by the imagination.”

Numarine’s other XP superyacht models include the 32XP and 45XP, with the new 37XP combining a refined, but recognisable aesthetic. “We wanted to offer a bigger model than the 32XP since some clients loved her volume,” adds Malaz. “But they wished for a slightly bigger yacht as they already owned 30-32m yachts. So, it was definitely the demand of the market that pushed us towards the 37XP.”

The new 37m yacht carries the same DNA of the series with large angular windows and strong and powerful lines. What stands out is that the use of glass on the 37XP is even more prominent than on previous models. The collaboration behind the design remains the same with the shipyard’s long-time partners – Umberto Tagliavini is responsible for the naval architecture and Can Yalman is in charge of the exterior. The interior design of the first 37XP is by Hot Lab.

The yacht has a spacious interior with several social areas. The main deck saloon and cabins benefit from large windows and are filled with sunlight. The aft beach club features a bathing platform and an inside lounge sitting on the water level. The 37XP hosts six guest cabins on board: the master suite is on the main bow and there are four guest cabins and a nanny cabin on the lower deck.

The 37XP is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 14 knots and has a transatlantic capability with a range of 6000 nm at eight knots. The first unit has already entered the final stages of construction at the Numarine shipyard. The launch and delivery are scheduled for summer 2021.

Profile links

Numarine

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.