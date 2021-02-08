Sanlorenzo, the Italian superyacht manufacturer, has announced the launch of its fifth 52Steel unit from its La Spezia facility. There are currently three further units of the 52m steel motoryacht currently under construction at Sanlorenzo.

At 52m with five decks and a gross tonnage that falls below the 500gt boundary, the 52Steel is in keeping with the current trend of maximising volumes and manufacturing medium-sized superyachts that contain facilities and amenities that one would previously have associate with larger vessels. According to the yard, innovations in this regard have made the model one of the “stars of the Sanlorenzo fleet”.

Amongst the features on the 52Steel is a stern area on the main deck that houses a swimming pool with a transparent bottom that allows light to flood into the area below creating a shimmering light effect. The recently launched fifth unit bears the signature exterior design of Officina Italiana Design, while Tiziana Vercellesi designed her interiors.

“The interiors requested by the owner, and interpreted by me, have a classic style with warm colours and a discreet elegance that is revealed in the details, the workmanship and the choice of materials such as Tanganyika wood, light-coloured leathers and marble,” explains Vercellesi. “In fact, the creation of the interiors reflects the rich knowledge and experience of those who know how to use wood and marble with expertise. In the main salon, for example, we have created a made to measure floor with inlaid marbles of different colours and a classic Italian design. The furnishing will be enhanced by decorative elements and pieces of art mad especially for this boat.”

The layout features an unusual configuration; at the bow of the main deck, where the owner’s suite is usually located, Sanlorenzo has placed two large VIP suites, with the owner’s suite located at the stern on the upper deck, which, in conjunction with the cockpit, becomes and exclusive area for the owner. At the owner’s request, this unit has also be equipped with a lift that runs through all the decks.

According to The Superyacht Agency, Sanlorenzo delivered 20 projects in 2020, which under the restraints of a global pandemic. With a further 22 projects scheduled for delivery in 2021 and 32 in 2022, Sanlorenzo’s performance is going from strength to strength. It is perhaps no wonder then the Italian shipyard giant is interested in the acquisition of the Perini Navi brand and its facilities. To find a more about this proposed acquisition, click here.

To find out more about the new build sector in terms of historical, current and forecasted performance, look out for the delivery of The Superyacht New Build Report on 23 February.

Profile links

Sanlorenzo

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.