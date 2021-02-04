Six months after the sale of the first unit, Bering Yachts has sold a second hull in its flagship 44m series. Designed by Bering’s in-house team of naval architects and engineers, together with Sabdes Design for the exterior lines, the tri-deck B145 is designed for an owner who wants to cruise the world, including the high latitudes.



“The sale of the first B145 was a milestone for the company, but a second hull so soon after is a remarkable achievement,” says Alexey Mikhailov, president of Bering Yachts. “Not only is it testament to our growing construction capacity, but also to our ability to satisfy customer requests for ocean-going yachts that are capable, reliable and comfortable.”

The 9.7m beam means the Bering 145 can accommodate five functional yet extremely comfortable guest suites on the lower deck, a master stateroom on the main deck forward and a second master suite behind the wheelhouse on the bridge deck. The full-beam main deck stateroom is divided into three separate zones with a private bar, lounge area and night area, as well as fold-down balcony.



The transom beach club features a sauna and spa. The client is an avid scuba diver and, between the beach club and the engine room, is a fully-equipped diving room complete with its own fold-down door and decompression chamber. There is plenty of space on the open upper deck aft to carry tenders (of up to 8.5m) and additional toys.



Also important for the owner is comfort in terms of reduced noise and vibration. To meet this aspect of the brief the shipyard will significantly increase sound-proofing to make the yacht as silent as possible, both at anchor and underway.



With a full-displacement steel hull and aluminium superstructure, the B145 is rated at 499gt and will have a conventional diesel drive train for a top speed of 15 knots with a range at cruising speed in excess of 4,000nm.

The yacht will be delivered in 2023.

