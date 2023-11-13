 SuperyachtNews.com - The Superyacht Forum - TSF sells out again

By SuperyachtNews

TSF sells out again

As the final countdown begins, registration for the 31st edition of TSF: Connect has now closed online, with remaining tickets in limited supply…

With TSF: Connect but hours away and over 800 delegates set to join us at RAI Amsterdam, we have now officially closed the online shop. A limited number of tickets are still being offered via contacting hello@thesuperyachtgroup.com, subject to availability.

This is the second consecutive year the Forum, in association with METSTRADE, has sold out. To avoid disappointment for the 32nd edition, be sure to secure early access for next year's event. Tickets will be available to purchase once the shop reopens on Friday 17th November 2023. 

This year is set for another showstopping event and our action-packed programme is now live. A welcome addition to the format of TSF: Connect 2023 is all of our headline partners will be hosting immersive Connect Sessions.

These open and interactive sessions are designed to give our delegates the option to interact with some of the industry's leading voices in their own time. Each day's format gives more time to spend interacting and connecting with the record numbers of delegates and partners.

We look forward to welcoming the world's largest congregation of industry-leading thinkers, innovators and executives to what will be the best TSF: Connect yet. We can't wait to see you there!

Join the discussion

TSF: Sold out again

35370

To post comments please Sign in or Register

When commenting please follow our house rules

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.

Related news

Image for Howdy Partners

Howdy Partners

Brace yourself for an unparalleled superyacht experience as TSF: Connect and our headline partners rev up for yet another sensational event

Event

Image for METSTRADE celebrates its 35th anniversary

METSTRADE celebrates its 35th anniversary

METSTRADE Director Niels Klarenbeek sheds light on its achievements, the partnership with The Superyacht Forum and the vision for 2025

Event

Image for TSF: Connect - Keynote Debates

TSF: Connect - Keynote Debates

With the Keynote Debate speakers for the Superyacht Forum 2023 announced, here's a look at who will be driving the discussion on the main stage this year 

Event

Image for DAME Design Awards finalists announced

DAME Design Awards finalists announced

METSTRADE has announced 53 products from 19 countries to enter the final round of judgement at RAI Amsterdam in two weeks

Crew

Image for Out now - TSF: Connect workshop programme

Out now - TSF: Connect workshop programme

The workshop programme for The Superyacht Forum 2023 is now live, so be sure to secure your delegate pass before the event sells out once again

Event

Image for Captains Connect at TSF

Captains Connect at TSF

In the countdown to TSF: Connect, The Superyacht Group is offering an exclusive complimentary ticket allocation to select senior crew and owners reps

Event

Related news

Howdy Partners

3 days ago

METSTRADE celebrates its 35th anniversary

2 weeks ago

TSF: Connect - Keynote Debates

2 weeks ago

DAME Design Awards finalists announced

2 weeks ago

Out now - TSF: Connect workshop programme

3 weeks ago

Captains Connect at TSF

1 month ago

TSF: Connect programme preview

2 months ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on