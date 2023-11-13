TSF sells out again As the final countdown begins, registration for the 31st edition of TSF: Connect has now closed online, with remaining tickets in limited supply…

With TSF: Connect but hours away and over 800 delegates set to join us at RAI Amsterdam, we have now officially closed the online shop. A limited number of tickets are still being offered via contacting hello@thesuperyachtgroup.com, subject to availability.

This is the second consecutive year the Forum, in association with METSTRADE, has sold out. To avoid disappointment for the 32nd edition, be sure to secure early access for next year's event. Tickets will be available to purchase once the shop reopens on Friday 17th November 2023.

This year is set for another showstopping event and our action-packed programme is now live. A welcome addition to the format of TSF: Connect 2023 is all of our headline partners will be hosting immersive Connect Sessions.

These open and interactive sessions are designed to give our delegates the option to interact with some of the industry's leading voices in their own time. Each day's format gives more time to spend interacting and connecting with the record numbers of delegates and partners.

We look forward to welcoming the world's largest congregation of industry-leading thinkers, innovators and executives to what will be the best TSF: Connect yet. We can't wait to see you there!

