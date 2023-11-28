Out Now: TSF Connect Day Two highlight reel Day Two of The Superyacht Forum 2023 focused on the Ocean, the superyacht industry's role in stewardship and the alignment of sustainability initiatives…

TSF: Connect 2023 in partnership with METSTRADE saw over 800 guests join us at the RAI Amsterdam for the 31st edition of The Superyacht Forum for three days packed with insightful discussions, the exchanging of ideas and the cultivation of fresh connections. The 2023 edition offered a more streamlined event, with each day built around this year’s themes of Owner, Ocean and Open.

Day Two focussed on the Ocean. From sustainable technologies and fuels to the superyacht industry's role in ocean stewardship and the alignment of the various sustainability initiatives from across the sector. Some of the highlights across the main stage, workshop rooms and connect sessions can be seen in our Day Two video highlight reel below.



The opening keynote was by Paul Rose, explorer, broadcaster, and Head of Expeditions at National Geographic Pristine Seas, who shared some incredible stories, and opinions on the state of the Oceans and his opinion on the superyacht industry's ability to contribute

"Not all clients, but enough clients, are coming to us with sustainability as part of their yacht specifications," said Simon Brealey, Chief Engineer Mechanical at Lateral Naval Architects, during the Designing for the Ocean workshop. "We're now seeing people ask us for things which we've not seen before. They are interested in the efficiency of their vessels, their CO2 emissions, and their footprint. And, they're interested in calculating it."

The Ocean Focussed Sustainability Panel brought together a cross-section of active agencies and organisations who presented their aims and ambitions as well as how the superyacht sector can support their work, with Kelvin Murray, Head of Expeditions at EYOS Expeditions, laying out the call to action:

"I would like to ask the superyacht community to take the time and think about how vessel owners, yacht management companies, captains, and other people with decision-making capability can really think about how they can support very simple scientific projects."

Day Two concluded on an all-time high with The RED Party, in partnership with the Red Ensign Group and AwlGrip, which provided our guests with the ultimate Caribbean theme experience a short walk from The Rai. The Red Party and Day Three have their own highlight reels to come...

