And that’s a wrap! As the curtain falls on the Forum, we would like to thank you all for joining us for what was a spectacular 31st edition…

All good things must come to an end, and so it is time for the curtain call of TSF: Connect 2023 in partnership with METSTRADE. Over 800 guests joined us at the RAI Amsterdam for the 31st edition of TSF for three days packed with insightful discussions, the exchanging of ideas and the cultivation of fresh connections.

The atmosphere throughout the forum was buzzing with conversation, the unveiling of innovations and the collaborative spirit that defines our industry. From engaging panel discussions to thought-provoking keynote speeches, every session was enriched by your active participation. We would also like to thank our esteemed partners, without whom none of this would have been possible.

Hundreds of delegates from around the world flooded the forum for these intimate and interactive sessions. Here, we engaged in discussions and debates on everything from the building of human capital, the formation of new superyacht organisations, regulations and what the advent of new technology bodes for the future of the industry.

It's not just about the numbers; it's about the synergy created when like-minded individuals come together. The networking opportunities with hundreds of experts provided a fertile ground for meaningful connections, fostering collaborations that are sure to influence the industry's trajectory in the days and years to come.

Importantly, we were joined by representatives from a myriad of industries outside of superyachting, highlighting the importance of collaborating with other progressive and innovative individuals to propel the industry forward. Executives from business aviation, ocean conservation, sustainable energy, and luxury hospitality all took to the floor at various points to discuss what superyachting can learn from their respective sectors.

The return of Extinction Rebellion to the Forum’s front door served as a reminder of the challenges that the industry faces in the face of public appeal and its future. Nevertheless, the Forum continued to foster a safe platform to analyse its current position in terms of sustainability and open up the floor for praise, criticism and the sharing of ideas.

A key takeaway from sustainability debates, however, was that measuring our impact is key to understanding what needs to be done, but also that unification of various metrics used by separate organisations into a single code is overwhelmingly desired by the majority of the industry. Paul Rose of National Geographic’s Pristine Seas keynote presented evidence of what can be achieved in this space when collaborating with multi-industry and professional discipline networks to achieve the same goal.

Dedication to advancing our industry, coupled with this openness to dialogue and knowledge sharing, will undoubtedly contribute to the collective growth and evolution of the superyacht community. Across the three days, we discussed how this could be done through the sharing of data, industry-wide collaboration, and investment in more efficient and sustainable practices, but also people and training the next generation.

And when it was time to let our hair down and shake a leg, we did. The Red Party once again was electric with friends new and old, taking to the dance floor and enjoying earnest discussions on the hot topics from the day.

As we reflect on the insightful discussions, invaluable connections made and indomitable spirit that characterises the Superyacht Forum, we extend our deepest thanks to each delegate and partner who graced TSF: Connect this year. Your commitment to innovation, and collaboration is the driving force behind the success of this event.

Thank you for being an integral part of this extraordinary journey, and we look forward to seeing you again next year.

