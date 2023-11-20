METSTRADE celebrates record attendance Amsterdam, held at RAI Amsterdam from 15-17 November, celebrated its 35th edition with record numbers and outlined plans for continued growth…

After The Superyacht Forum marked its three-decade milestone in 2022, METSTRADE followed closely with its 35-year anniversary in 2023. This year, METSTRADE boasted 1,540 exhibitors, including 240 newcomers, hailing from 53 countries, spread across 11 halls at RAI Amsterdam. The event attracted 28,900 visits from 18,630 unique visitors, representing 130 nationalities.

Croatia joined the roster of nations hosting pavilions, bringing the total to 29 country pavilions representing 19 nationalities. Additionally, sector-specific pavilions, such as the Foiling Technology Pavilion and Start-Up Pavilion, made their debut alongside established areas like the Superyacht Pavilion, Construction Materials Pavilion, and Marina & Yard Pavilion.

The METSTRADE Theatre, located in its new hall 13, featured a well-attended program covering industry-relevant topics, including ICOMIA’s propulsion decarbonization study. The Next Generation Propulsion Zone focused on climate-friendly solutions, and the DAME Awards display showcased 53 marine equipment products emphasizing total design practice.

Addressing the industry's focus on inclusivity and skills development, METSTRADE expanded its Young Professionals Club, introduced the METSTRADE Career Zone, and hosted the second Women in the Marine Industry event.

Open to all TSF: Connect delegates, the 2023 METSTRADE Breakfast Briefing opened METSTRADE and features a keynote address from Sanlorenzo Chairman Massimo Perotti (pictured above). As Italian new build pioneers, Sanlorenzo and Perotti shared a vision for the future as the wider industry transitions to a more sustainable future.

METSTRADE Director, Niels Klarenbeek, emphasized their commitment to facilitating connections and business within the marine industry while acknowledging the industry's rapid pace of change. He said, "Our 2023 numbers are impressive, but they don't tell the whole story. We are particularly grateful to have received so much positive feedback about the quality of the interactions between our audience and exhibitors over an extremely busy three days."

The impact of METSTRADE extended to exhibitors in the new Foiling Technology Pavilion and the Start-Up Pavilion. Luca Rizzotti, Founder of The Foiling Organization, expressed that exhibitors had already secured bookings beyond 2023.

The Start-Up Pavilion also thrived, with Gabbi Richardson, founder of Yachting Ventures and pictured speaking above, sharing: “We’ve had an incredible show with loads of traffic. People stopped to speak with one start-up, then ended up speaking to another and staying for an hour. All participants have been thrilled to be a part of such a positive initiative to encourage and promote new technologies and start-ups.”

Young professionals found a welcoming community at METSTRADE, as James Ward, CEO and Founder of Marine Resources, comments: “It’s been a brilliant three days in the Young Professionals Club & Career Zone. We’ve had great footfall coming through with real interest in the events here. The biggest takeaway is that there’s a real community of young professionals at METSTRADE. They have an appetite to get together, benefit from career development activities and enjoy networking opportunities. We’re excited by the positive feedback this year and look forward to working with young professionals at METSTRADE in the future.”

Looking to the future, Klarenbeek concludes: “Our aim has always been to accommodate and cater to the growing needs of the marine industry. That is why, come 2025, METSTRADE will utilise every hall across the entire venue at the Rai [Amsterdam] for the first time, ensuring we match the industry’s growth.”

