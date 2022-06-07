Bi-weekly brokerage analysis As the market approaches the midpoint of the year, the total sales sit slightly behind the equivalent date in 2021…

There has been a steady period of activity from the broker sector once again, as we approach the midpoint of 2022. Cumulative documented sales have hit 115, totalling just over €1.4bn. For context, at the same point in 2021, there had been 117 sales worth €1.53bn.

The highest-grossing sale was the 44.5m H1, delivered by Sanlorenzo in 2020 and sold by Edmiston for €27.9m. The largest vessel sold was the 49.5m She's a 10, delivered by Oceanfast in 1989 and sold by Worth Avenue Yachts for €7.9m.

This period of analysis has seen the most cumulative price reductions in 2022. By far the largest price reduction was that of the 82m Secret, delivered by Abeking & Rasmussen in 2013. Burgess has reduced the fee by €8.4m and is now set at €78.5m. Three other units have all seen a price reduction at or over €1m: the 50m Samhan, delivered by Overmarine in 2008, which has been reduced by €1.8m, the 55m Serenity J, delivered by Damen Shipyard in 2014, which is reduced by €2m, and the 30.5m Red Pearl, delivered by MCP Yachts 2010, which has been reduced by €1m.

There were just six new listings during this period, the lowest of any period so far in 2022. Notably, Camper and Nicholsons listed both the 45m Blue Sky, delivered by Feadship in 2013 at €26m and the 47m Blush, delivered by Sunseeker in 2014, at €12.5m. Concurrently, Northrop and Johnson listed both the 36m Summer Love, delivered by Trinity Yachts in 1999, at €4m. Lastly, the 43m Pure Bliss, delivered by Palmer Johnson, at €10.7m.







