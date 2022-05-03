What do you think of brokers? Exploring where value is added and where improvements can be made to this essential sector…

Anyone who understands the superyacht industry properly understands that good brokers and brokerage houses are worth their weight in gold, but not all brokers or businesses are created equal. As part of a major research project, we want to understand what the brokerage community can do better to help continue and build upon the excellent sales momentum generated over the last two years across both second-hand and new build sales.

While few would have predicted such a staggeringly strong performance on the part of the brokerage sector at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, in the two years that followed the superyacht market, across second-hand and new build sales, has proved itself to not only be remarkably resilient, but this supposedly conservative market has also showcased that it is incredibly adaptable. Nevertheless, we still hear too many stories about instances where brokers or brokerage houses have fallen short of the expected levels of knowledge and service, and at times struggled to justify significant commissions.

In order to create a clear picture of where the brokerage sector should be heading, we are asking the market, especially those stakeholders that have regular dealings with brokers and brokerage houses, to complete a short survey. What is your perception of the brokerage sector? Where is value-added? Where is better service required? Are there any other services that can be added to the brokerage proposition? Who are the strongest brokerage houses and what attributes do they share?



Naturally, what a broker or brokerage house brings to a deal will vary on the nature of the deal itself. Therefore, we will be analysing separately the nature of the brokers' roles for second-hand and shipyard transactions (both new build and refit). Is the expertise needed for one dramatically different to what is required for the other? We want as much feedback as possible to help build the strongest data set possible for this project, analysing the strengths, weaknesses and future of this absolutely vital sector.

The world, and indeed the superyacht market, is changing and, being at the coalface, the brokerage community must evolve to make the process of buying a superyacht as smooth and as enjoyable as it can be for the buyer. What, therefore, should brokers be looking to change and improve to make sure potential buyers don’t fall through the cracks?

If you would like to take part in the evolution of the brokerage market, please complete the survey above or, alternatively, click on the following link to have your say - What is the future of brokerage?

