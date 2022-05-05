Evolve or Repeat The Superyacht Forum Live is putting its motto where its mouth is as we push for change…

The Superyacht Forum Live’s theme for its flagship event in Amsterdam from 14-16 November 2022 spells change for every single element of the superyacht industry’s premier educational and networking platform. This year does not simply signal a return to pre-COVID TSF Live in terms of delegate numbers, format and content, on the 30th anniversary of the world’s leading superyacht event, it represents the first instalment of the revolutionised TSF Live with improvements made across the board – Evolve or Repeat.

To shamelessly borrow (steal) a common expression often misattributed to Albert Einstein, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. This expression can be broadly applied to all manner of individuals, businesses, sectors and situations, but it does neatly summarise exactly what we are planning to avoid at TSF Live 2022, the 30th anniversary.

We have listened to the valuable feedback from our loyal attendees and we are putting it into action, the result being a multifaceted event that is focused on creating actionable takeaways, encouraging change and taking stock of where our industry is today, as well as its evolution. In other words, what can businesses implement today, and take away from the event, that will improve their results tomorrow and in the future?

However, Evolve or Repeat is not just a case of pointing the finger and educating the market, it is an opportunity for The Superyacht Group to take its own advice, and indeed the advice of its sponsors and delegates, and create revolutionised platform with more external speakers, more challenging subjects, more critical analysis, more follow up and actionable takeaways from workshops, more dynamic networking opportunities (including our anniversary party) and more ways to engage with and digest content before, during and after the TSF Live.

TSF Live 2022 will be an event unlike any other as we celebrate 30 years and look excitedly towards 30 more.

The Superyacht Forum Live in Amsterdam represents the flagship leg of The Superyacht Group's Live Tour, a 365-days mission to inspire, create, discuss and share content with everyone in The Superyacht Group Community.

