Bi-weekly brokerage analysis

The last week of April and the first of May have seen strong sales of mid-range superyachts, with a total of 419m of LOA sold at an average of 38m. With no sales above 60m, the period analysed did show a significant increase in the number of units sold (57%), but a downturn in total value (-21%) when compared to mid-April. These data, while only a snapshot, show a relatively steady continuation of sales in 2022. The speculation over the impacts of Russian sanctions on the second-hand superyacht market appears to be tempered somewhat by the reality of a market that keeps moving forward, if unremarkably.

The analysis supplied by The Superyacht Agency shows that the highest-grossing sale was the 47m Sanlorenzo Drifter W, which had a last known asking price of €26m. In a strong time for its second-hand sales market, three Benetti's changed hands; the 43.5m Barbetta, 2009, at €13.8m, the 52m Vianne, 1995, at €7.9m and the 36.9m Dyna, 2013, at €9.4m.

The biggest price reduction was for La Pellagrina, built by Chantier Naval Couach in 2012. Currently, for sale with Camper & Nicholsons, the 49.9m had a price reduction of €2m and is now asking €12.8m. There are two standout new listings of the period analysed. Firstly, the 90m 1989 Cantiere Navale Ferrari build Dubawi, has been listed for sale at €33.2m by Worth Avenue Yachts, as well as the 60m Abeking & Rasmussen build Kaiser, 2011, which has been listed by YPI for €49.5m.

Kaiser and Dubawi represent two significant additions to the brokerage market, with the latter providing some serious tonnage. The theorised glut of Russian owned vessels entering the market has not materialised once again and is further reinforcement of the lack of legal avenues to sell said assets irrespective of intentions.

In the case of Dubawi, it is the second analysis period running whereby a very large, high volume and older superyacht has entered the market. Accommodating up to 44 guests, and built around a converted cruise ship platform, it is a unique proposition for an interested buyer, representing a lot of superyacht for the asking price of €33.2m.

