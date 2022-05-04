Camper & Nicholsons selects crypto partner Through the use of BitPay, C&N creates improved customer acquisition opportunities globally…

Camper & Nicholsons (C&N), one of the market’s leading full-service brokerage houses, has announced that it is now accepting cryptocurrency payments for goods and services through BitPay, a leading Bitcoin and crypto payment service. According to C&N, this development should help the 240-year old business attract new pools of customers to the various superyachting sales markets.

“We decided to accept crypto to expand our market, cater to new consumer preferences and give customers more options, flexibility, and freedom,” comments Paolo Casani, CEO of Camper & Nicholsons. “BitPay manages the entire process and makes it easy and safe to receive crypto from the customer and deposits cash into our account.”

“Camper & Nicholsons realises the potential for crypto to transform the yachting industry, making payments faster, more secure, and less expensive on a global scale,” says Merrick Theobald, vice president of Marketing at BitPay. “With the total market cap of crypto approaching $2 trillion, Camper & Nicholsons is also now well-positioned to take advantage of this wealth by helping those crypto holders who are looking to purchase luxury items like yacht sales and yacht charters.”

C&N is the latest in a raft of brokerage houses to start accepting crypto payments for their various services. Indeed, it wasn’t so long ago that many in the brokerage community were dismissing crypto as a fad and suggesting that deals through various cryptocurrencies would be restricted to the occasional novel transaction. While crypto transactions still only account for a small proportion of the market’s deals, their number is growing rapidly.

