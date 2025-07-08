A Masterful investment Icon’s latest conversion project makes progress…

The concept of conversion is not new and seems to be gathering momentum, where existing commercial tonnage becomes financially attractive, combined with unique structures and exciting volumes. Add into the mix the style and vision of Espen Øino and something cool, robust and rugged emerges from the Harlingen facility – and I don’t mean Espen.

Even though I was unable to attend the key timeline event at Icon’s shipyard, the project grabbed my attention and inspired me to look a little closer. A rapid piece of desk research demonstrated that a similar 65-metre offshore support vessel platform is on the market for approximately 10 million euros, built in 2022. Project MASTER, when completed in 2027, will become an icon in its own right, a 70-metre super explorer with 2,800gt of solid offshore pedigree, designed to do things differently. The opportunity to buy Project MASTER is currently available with Fraser Yachts, who have priced it at 35,500 euros per gross ton, or just shy of 100 million euros, not bad for a big 70-metre go-anywhere platform.

To me the big positives are the reduced eco-footprint by converting and repurposing an existing vessel, the integrating of twin VOITH eVSP propulsion systems and Schottel bow thruster, so it can do sea-going ballet wherever it cruises and sit happily on its DP system, with little to no vibration plus, in electric mode, can operate in silent mode for guest comfort and environmental noise reduction. Add to this two heavy-duty 11.75-metre custom expedition tenders as a support fleet and the on-board science lab and education platform, there’s something purposeful about Project MASTER, which ticks the positive impact and conservation box.

All of this combines with an elevated 360-degree commercial bridge, perfect for the captain and guests to get the best view of their passage. Add to this a vast helipad, certified for a maximum weight of 4.3 tonnes, which includes an Agusta A119 as a potential on-board guest transport target and the multi-purpose top deck, everything about Project MASTER is about crisp, fresh air and even wearing a Canada Goose coat, rather than shorts and T-shirts.

It’s fair to say that Project MASTER will be a perfect platform for discovery, adventure and research, and with its Winch interior, there is a pure thoroughbred superyacht experience in the mix. Let’s hope the buyer understands the vision and the mission, an almost philanthropic project that needs to be active all-year round, doing things and going places, with interesting people on board; it would be sad if the vessel just ends up in the Med looking rugged and handsome.

I’m a little bit biased, but this project from ICON ticks most of my boxes and having just returned from the Norwegian Fjords and watched all the heatwaves and extreme weather across the Mediterranean this summer, Project MASTER is perhaps designed with the future in mind, where owners and guests want to escape the heat and the sun and get off the overheated track and find cool places to do something a little different.

I’m looking forward to seeing Project MASTER evolve and emerge in the coming 18 to 24 months. For more details on this exciting and iconic project, visit www.exploreryachtmaster.com

