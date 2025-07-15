Sea Lady II ‘likely to sink’ after Saint-Tropez blaze Authorities in Saint-Tropez are continuing recovery and pollution control operations following a fire aboard a 41-metre yacht last week…

Image courtesy of Prefecture of Var

Sea Lady II is at risk of sinking after it was engulfed in an inferno while docked. The vessel caught fire shortly after mooring at Quai de l’Épi in the Vieux-Port on the evening of 10 July. The official cause of the fire is unknown.

Around 60 firefighters from SDIS Var responded to the scene, supported by two fireboats from the SNSM and port services.

Thirty nearby yachts were moved out of the area as the fire spread through the forward hull and lower decks. Eight crew members and several passengers were evacuated, with two crew members receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

Formerly known as D’Angleterre II, Sea Lady II was initially delivered in 1986 by British shipyard W.A. Souter & Sons. The vessel underwent a major refit in 2024.

While the fire was brought under control by the early hours of the following morning, the yacht had sustained major structural damage and was beginning to take on water. A fire service spokesperson later told AFP it was “likely that the boat would sink in the port”.

A ruptured fuel tank added to environmental concerns. The presence of around 27,000 litres of diesel on board raised immediate concerns for the surrounding marine environment. Anti-pollution booms were deployed within hours to contain any potential leakage, although the full extent of the environmental impact has not yet been disclosed.

Containment booms were deployed around the yacht to prevent fuel and firefighting chemicals from spreading within the port and restaurants along the quay were briefly closed due to the risk of smoke and fumes.

The Vieux-Port remains closed to navigation, a rare move considering it is peak summer traffic in Saint-Tropez. The interruption has affected local operators and charter movements, although authorities are providing regular updates via the Capitainerie.

Efforts are now concentrated on recovering the remaining fuel and preparing the hull for inspection and refloating. Once stabilised, the vessel will undergo structural assessment before being towed to a recovery port.

The operation is being coordinated by the municipality of Saint-Tropez, in collaboration with the Prefecture of Var and the Maritime Prefecture of the Mediterranean.

SuperyachtNews has reached out for further information and will keep you updated as the story develops.

NEW: Sign up for SuperyachtNews week ! Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts. Stay at the forefront of the superyacht industry with SuperyachtNewsweek Sign up

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.