Have Your Say … on SuperyachtNews.com The only free platform in the industry that offers the opportunity to make your voice heard…

As we get closer to the Yacht Show Season, when everyone is looking to release their news and get coverage of their new launches and products, it made sense to reinforce our promise to the market.

There seems to be a proliferation of media selling their editorial style, in the guise of news, with the small print, sponsored content, tucked in the corner, but written by staff journalists and editorial teams, to add a glimpse of potential quality. However, when you start to read the story, it’s so easy to see that this is a full-blown paid-for promotion of the company, their product or their service, extolling the virtues and reinforcing the unfaltering quality and perfection they deliver. I often wonder what the audiences think of these pieces of content.

Last year, I made a promise that we would stop selling paid-for editorial, no more sponsored content and definitely no promotional PR fluff. We will only publish high quality and integrity-led news, opinions or long-form stories that we believe and are confident that our audience will find interesting.

Since that editorial pledge, we have had more than 100 industry experts publish high-quality opinion pieces or expert commentary as part of our “Open Source” news strategy. This will continue to be a key part of our mission, so for anyone with a strong opinion, candid commentary or wanting to share something really interesting, our SuperyachtNews.com platform is there for every one. If you want to get some interesting coverage over the coming weeks and months, especially during the Show Season, make sure you think about what makes your story interesting and how you can create an opinion piece that will get the market’s attention. If it’s of good quality and doesn’t just self-promote, the editorial and content team will make sure it gets online and on our channels.

However, on the topic of PR and paid-for content, for those who still want to publish their press releases and tell the market what they’re launching during the show season, there is a fast track service that we have developed over the years. It’s called the Enterprise Membership, where any company for less than £100 per month can upload their own news, press releases, video content and brochures to our PR section and Directory section of SuperyachtNews.com. If you’d like to know more, contact stephen@thesuperyachtgroup.com

So, in summary, if you have something interesting to say and a strong opinion that you feel the market should be aware of, feel free to download your thoughts, ideas and insights and submit your piece to our editorial team to newsdesk@thesuperyachtgroup.com and our content team will work their magic.

NEW: Sign up for SuperyachtNews week ! Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts. Stay at the forefront of the superyacht industry with SuperyachtNewsweek Sign up

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.