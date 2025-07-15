InNORvation’25 – the Movie Capturing the essence of this expert experience…

Back in May, DNV hosted the first edition of InNORvation’25, a unique event that brought together over 50 guests and created a unique experience in the fjords of Norway. This was not a typical event where everyone sat in a room and listened to a series of panels or experts talking at the audience, this was a hand-selected group of experts from a cross-section of the industry who were challenged to explore the future of our industry, but in a location that would inspire. There was a series of round tables, focus groups, high-level discussions and of course unique environments that would connect and create great conversations between this elite peer group.

This brain trust included innovators, builders, designers, project managers, owners’ reps, captains and yacht managers, all from the leading companies in the industry, combined with a unique collection of Norway’s technology experts from the world of energy efficiency, battery technology, innovation, system integration and hydrogen. Everyone in the room was able to freely contribute and share ideas, with collaboration and blue-sky thinking at the heart of the event.

Taking everyone away from the shipyards or conventional event hubs or yachting centres seemed to create a different energy and a freedom to think. Add into this mix the chance to escape onto the fjords to witness the majesty and the purity of this stunning location, the oxygen levels stimulated the mind and the green landscape and clear blue sky inspired the need to think more dynamically about waste, pollution and sustainability.

From the expert comments made throughout the movie of this meeting of minds we can say with confidence that this event worked, and those lucky enough to attend were both surprised and inspired by the unique nature of the experience. Having discussed the project with DNV in the past couple of weeks, we have both agreed that InNORvation’26 will take place in June next year and we are already brainstorming ideas and opportunities to bring together the right people for some inspiring and challenging experiences.

If you’d like to register your interest and be invited to attend InNORvation’26 please contact Lera Kutikhina, Head of Experiences – lera@thesuperyachtgroup.com and we will add your name to the list. Obviously our founding partners and VIPs from this year will automatically be asked to rejoin and participate again or nominate one of their colleagues to become an InNORvator.

Click here to watch what this year's group of InNORvators took away from this unique event.

