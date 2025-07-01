The 30 to 50-metre market performance Martin H. Redmayne highlights how intelligent analysis tells a different story…

The launch of 50Steel, built by market leader Sanlorenzo

I recently noticed a very pretty chart being shared on various channels that highlighted the top 20 builders of yachts over 30 metres; nothing was majorly wrong with the concept and the data was clear and simple. However, what was interesting is that shipyards no longer in business or those who primarily focus on yachts over 70 metres or sailing shipyards that haven’t built many yachts in the past ten years all appeared alongside the primary builders in the volume superyacht category. The chart was focused on all yachts built over time, over 30 metres in length.

But what is the point in showing Lürssen, Amels and Feadship in the same 30-metre-plus chart against brands like Sunseeker, Overmarine or Azimut; it completely distorts the ranking and skews the market, in our humble opinion. To prove our point, if you focus on just core builders in the 30 to 50-metre category and look closely at the past 20 years, Broward Marine, listed 10th in this competitor’s chart, completed their last and final superyacht before bankruptcy during this time and Perini Navi, listed 20th in the chart, has built only six yachts in the past decade. By discounting and focusing, you create some very interesting charts and smarter market analysis.

As we have highlighted in previous reports and analysis, when you segment and compare intelligently and put apples with apples, you see a much clearer market picture.

Therefore the following charts, built by our Head of Data Miles Warden, are designed to clarify and qualify what has been happening in the past two decades with the primary 20 shipyards in the 30 to 50-metre motoryacht market place, and it’s worth looking at how the market evolves and moves as we get into the current timelines of the past decade and the past five years.

It’s highly serendipitous that Max Perotti recently celebrated his 20 years at the helm of Sanlorenzo, the driving force behind this industry leader, as based on the way the data has been analysed, you can see that they have established a new No. 1 position when the market is segmented intelligently over a specific time period by brand. Obviously, it’s possible to create many different scenarios when you look at specific periods of time and focus on a specific group of shipyards who are all essentially key competitors. This is why we wanted to demonstrate how intelligence works across 20 years, 10 years and five years.

The overarching Table 1, showing the competitor performance over the past 20 years, really does allow the market to see what has been happening and who is part of the leaderboard and where some shipyards have started to decline in the past five years. No matter how many yachts a shipyard has built over the past 20 years, it’s critical to show trends and performance in five-year increments.

Clear and dramatic data sets such as Tables 2 and 3 show market performance, success and failure, and paint a more accurate picture of who are consistently winning market share and staying in the Top 10 leaderboard.

Obviously, all these charts and figures need further narrative and more detailed explanation, and this is what we enjoy providing to the market as part of our consultancy. The objective is to highlight the reasons for decline, the strategy for success and to help the market compare apples with apples over more intelligent active timelines. Shipyards change ownership, move into different segments, focus on bigger yachts or suffer at the hands of regulatory or fiscal impacts.

While Sanlorenzo benefits from this market leadership when analysing the past two decades specifically, if we combine multi-brands like the Ferretti Group or the Azimut|Benetti Group, things shift again, but we have focused our attention on the core brands from the various shipyards to demonstrate how the different players rank in the market.

Over the coming months, the Intelligence team will be working on a variety of market analytics to paint accurate, interesting, relevant and unique data sets that can help our audience understand what’s going on and who is winning and who is losing.

