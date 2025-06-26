The future of interior subcontractors - what needs to change? If you’re a shipyard exec, new-build or refit lead, designer, project manager or an owner’s representative - we want to hear from you…

We’ve seen several incredible 70-metre-plus projects emerge from the major shipyards over the past few years, featuring thousands of square metres of bespoke interiors. They’re showcases of craft and creativity, built by the biggest names in the subcontractor world, designed by top-tier studios and delivered under immense pressure.

We’ve all walked through projects where the sensory mix of rare materials, complex finishes and ambitious design leaves a profoundly lasting impact. But how do we transition from a stunning rendering — such as the Sinot Design for the Amels 80 — to a complex, finished interior?

How do all those layers of material get shipped to and assembled in high-tech factories in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Italy or Switzerland, then brought together and installed at one of the major shipyards, all while competing for space and time with other subcontractors? And all under the scrutiny of the owner’s project team and the obsessively detailed eye of the design studio?

It’s no secret that things don’t always go to plan. Delays, last-minute changes, budget hikes and material shortages all cause friction, especially when multiple subcontractors are working across different decks under intense time pressure.

So, we’re launching a new research study into the state of the interior subcontractor sector and we need your insight.

If you’re a shipyard exec, a new build or refit lead, a designer, a project manager or an owner’s rep we want to hear from you.

How are interior partners chosen? What matters most when it comes to capability, experience or process? Where are the cracks and what needs to change?

Take 10 minutes. Share your experience. Help us paint an honest picture of how interior delivery really works and how we can improve it. Because while interiors may be flawless, sometimes the process isn’t.

Let’s fix that together.

Click here to have your say.

