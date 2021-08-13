Monaco Yacht Summit list of topics and speakers finalised A panel of experts in yacht building, design, management, charter and purchase will be present…

On Tuesday 21 September 2021 at the Yacht Club de Monaco, the speakers of the Monaco Yacht Summit will cover the key information that new charter clients and current owners need to know before entering the yachting world the next day at the Monaco Yacht Show.

This year's Monaco Yacht Summit will be moderated by Martin Hager, editor-in-chief of leading German superyacht magazine Boote Exclusiv, and a former naval architect with more than 18 years of experience in the industry.

The topics include:

The Business Report; Involving perspectives on industry trends and aspects of chartering, buying, building and operating a superyacht. Those involved will be –

Jonathan Beckett, CEO, Burgess (broker)

Michael Breman, Sales Director, Lürssen (shipyard)

Rose Damen, Managing Director, Damen/Amels (shipyard)

Aino-Leena Grapin, CEO, Winch Design (yacht design)

Charter; How to choose your superyacht and your broker? How to optimise a yacht for charter, what are the essential ingredients to provide/look for? Location, booking process, what to watch out for? The speakers will address the essential ingredients that combine to deliver a successful charter.

Margarita Amam, CEO, IMS GmbH (refit shipyard)

Charly Birkett, Co-founder and CEO, Y.CO (broker)

New Build; Looking at the practical steps involved in commissioning and building a new construction project from a client perspective, the panellists will include shipyard, naval architecture, project management and legal expertise providing their guidance to delegates on undertaking a new construction project.

Tim Schommer, Partner/Lawyer, Clyde & Co (expert lawyers in yachting)

Derek Munro, owners’ representative, Divergent Yachting (yacht management)

Daniele Moltedo, Custom Head of Manufacturing & Warranty Department Manager, Benetti (shipyard)

One representative of Oceanco (shipyard) – to be confirmed

From Design to Delivery (Case Study); The megayacht Viva will be one of the most awaited world premieres at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show. The team from the Dutch shipyard Feadship presents all the key stages in the construction of this impressive 94-metre luxury vessel, which has been delivered to her owner this year.

The audience – either the rising generation of HNW millennials, successful business leaders or their representatives – will therefore be equipped with key information to better think about their yacht project when they attend the Monaco Yacht Show the following day

