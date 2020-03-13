On day one of the Superyacht Challenge Antigua (12 March), J Class yachts 42.6m Topaz and 43.6m Svea collided in the final minutes leading up to the first race. This extremely unfortunate event has caused both yachts to retire from the race after they sustained damage as a result of the collision.



The J-Class Association has issued a statement after the incident. “During the final minutes leading into the start of race one for the J Class at the Superyacht Challenge Antigua regatta a collision occurred between Svea and Topaz.

“Both boats sustained damage and immediately retired from racing. Two crewmembers have received medical attention. Neither Svea nor Topaz are able to take any further part in the Antigua Superyacht Challenge regatta.”



A video taken from a neighboring yacht, which is now circulating on various social media channels, captured the moment when Svea mounted the stern of Topaz, forcing a crewmember overboard.

