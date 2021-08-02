Monaco Yacht Show announces first exhibitor list An early analysis of the yachts on display at the 2021 MYS…

With a little under two months until the Monaco Yacht Show returns to Port Hercules, the superyacht industry anxiously awaits the potential return to business as usual. After a torrid 18 months of cancellations, will the industry put its faith in the steadfast centrepiece of the events calendar? The first list of yachts has arrived and can be seen here. This list is being updated as new exhibitors are confirmed, and as stressed by the show's organisers, it is fully expected to be longer by September 22.

Some of the high profile new build launches on display are; Viva, from Feadship, announced as the largest new build of the 2021 edition at 94m, notable for its hybrid propulsion system. The 80m Tatiana from Bilgin Yachts will also be on display as a part of series of three new builds from the Turkish shipyard. Damen Yachting will also unveil the 74m Synthesis, the fifth hull in the 242 series. A notable presence from Italy will be the 70m explorer Polaris, the largest yacht to date from Rossinavi.

These 4 new builds will join another nine yachts over 70m at the 2021 MYS. At this stage, the largest of these will be the 95m Kismet (2014) from Lürssen. In an early preview, The Superyacht Agency has compiled the data as it stands to see how the incremental steps back to normality are progressing and the make-up of the on-water component of the 2021 MYS.



Italian shipyards have shown strong early support for the 2021 MYS with by percentage an even stronger showing than 2019 (46 vs 43 per cent for context). The notable absence of the United States is evident. The representation from Dutch yards can be expected to grow should Oceanco attend, and if Feadship continues to expand their presence, which is currently only M.Y. Viva.







The size range of the yachts present represents the most stable comparison, the 2021 figures matching almost exactly the representation from 2019. For example, the dominant size range of 40-60m comprises 53 per cent of all yachts so far in 2021 - the same percentage as 2019. The stability is likely in part due to the size restrictions of the harbour at Port Hercules and many larger yachts sitting at anchor, still, some stability is welcome in 2021.

There is a strong early representation from Lurssen, Baglietto and Azimut at this stage in the unveiling. The notable exception being Oceanco and a lower number of yachts on display from Feadship. This is an early analysis and will likely evolve over the next two months, as the list of exhibitors continues to develop. We look ahead to what will hopefully be a successful 2021 MYS. Stand by for further analysis of the event from The Superyacht Agency.

Profile links

MONACO YACHT SHOW

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.