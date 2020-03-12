SuperyachtNews has received confirmation from a leading brokerage house that both of the Large Yacht Brokers Association (LYBRA)’s Superyacht Shows have been cancelled amid the covid-19 pandemic. The Superyacht Show Barcelona was due to take place from 6 to 9 May 2020, following the inaugural Palm Beach, Florida version from 25 to 29 March.

MYBA The Worldwide Yachting Association is currently monitoring developments closely, taking advice from the Spanish authorities and assessing the situation in relation to the MYBA Charter Show 2020, due to be held from 27 to 30 April in Barcelona. An update is expected to be issued in the next couple of days.

Event organisers have decided to postpone the dates of the Palma International Boat Show and Palma Superyacht Show out of concerns relating to the coronavirus outbreak and ‘a sense of responsibility towards the nautical industry, show exhibitors and visitors’. The event is now scheduled to be held from 4 to 7 June, 2020 at Palma’s Moll Vell.

The decision has been taken in accordance with the advice given by the Department of Health and Consumer Affairs, which recommends that events which involve high concentrations of people should be postponed. Logistical and operational issues resulting from the outbreak are said to be a further reason to postpone the event.

A statement released by Palma Superyacht Show reads; “In the following days, the Palma Superyacht Show team will be sending all exhibitors detailed information regarding contracts, rules and regulations. Your collaboration and patience until we have gathered all necessary details are much appreciated”.

In addition, The Balearic Superyacht Forum, which was originally scheduled for 28 April, has been provisionally rescheduled for the 3 June, 2020. This will be reviewed over the next few weeks, so it is advised to check SuperyachtNews for further updates – the event will be a unique opportunity to play an active role in the development of one of the superyacht market’s most promising hubs.

Images credit: Stuart Pearce and Sofia Winghamre

