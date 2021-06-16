UK tender manufacturer Pascoe International has unveiled a new 12m Limousine model.

The new design will deliver superb craftsmanship to guests while they are transported from the shore to the yacht, as well as during exploratory trips and day adventures. “The new designs offer a continuation of the seven-star experience provided on the mothership,” says Tom Southern, Vice President of Pascoe International.



The new 12m design benefits from a private guest cabin that can be arranged in multiple configurations for ultimate Owner personalisation. The craft can host up to 12 guests in its luxurious interior seating area, with further open-air seating in the bow and aft cockpit that takes the total capacity to twenty-two guests plus two crew.



The aft boarding platform has been designed to conceal hydraulically, enabling guests to benefit from the full 12m overall length whilst underway with the aft guest seating making full use of the available volume – a significant advancement from traditional layouts which lose overall length due to integral aft platforms. “This arrangement is only feasible on larger tenders because on smaller craft, the platform would impact access to the engine bay and restrict service access to the engines and drives,” explains Southern. “On the 12m, this is not the case because the engines are positioned further forwards for optimal weight distribution so the platform does not impact maintenance access to the machinery space.” Guests can take advantage of the additional space when the hydraulic platform is extended (increasing the overall length to 12.8m) whilst allowing the safest possible transfer to the dock. The automatic doors at either end provide direct access from the forward and aft boarding areas at the touch of a button, and the aft bulkhead features a large integrated display which forms part of the sophisticated audio-visual system.



This luxury tender benefits from extensive glazing to the hull sides and superstructure, allowing the scenery to be admired from the comfort of the interior cabin. “One of the main criteria when designing the 12m Limousine was to ensure that guests can enjoy their surroundings whilst being fully protected from the elements. Expansive sections of glass have been incorporated into the design to provide uninterrupted visibility; this means that when exploring remote destinations it’s no longer necessary to use an open tender to enjoy the scenery. Just imagine whale watching trips from within a climate-controlled cabin!” adds Southern.



As with all Pascoe Limousines, the interior of each craft is completely customised to the Owner’s taste and preferred style. The modular design allows for different configurations with options that include a day head, pantry and individual private jet-style seating. The 12m Limousine and its Open Sport sistership will be officially launched at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show. With a build time of just 14 months, these beautifully-designed crafts will be hitting the water in no time.

