Hill Robinson looks ahead to Monaco Yacht Show Planning for the industry’s most revered yacht show, SuperyachtNews speaks with senior members of the Hill Robinson team to discuss their expectations of the event…

Monaco Yacht Show is back and for many industry brands, it presents a fresh opportunity to renew relationships, meet potential clients and explore how the market has changed in the past 18 months. One such brand is Hill Robinson, a company that was created to manage the operational complexities of the world’s finest superyachts, bringing technical excellence to the fields of new build, refit, procurement, crew employment, and aviation.



“As a leading name in yacht management, brokerage and charter, we are excited to take up our position at Monaco Yacht Show alongside some of the most iconic names in the superyacht world. We faced the challenges of the past year with an admirable drive and determination thanks to hard work and commitment from all of our teams,” begins Kurt Fraser, Chief Commercial Officer for Hill Robinson.



The primary focus of the event is to grow the company’s existing network of clients who require

technical support, operational management, compliance, sales, and charter. It also offers the chance for new members of the team to get out and experience the show. “Hill Robinson continues to grow, and we are pleased to have welcomed several new members to the sales and charter team who will be present at MYS to connect with our clients, crew, and other industry friends and assist clients with their inquiries,” remarks Mariska Biesheuvel, Marketing Manager. In addition to the return of the yacht show in 2021, the team will be commemorating its second decade in the industry. “This year marks the 20th anniversary in business for Hill Robinson - a significant milestone for any company, and we invite our clients and partners to join us in celebrating our anniversary,” adds Biesheuvel.



This year’s show presents the market with an opportunity to learn more about Moravia Yachting; the heritage sales and yachting brand was acquired by the Hill Robinson Group in 2017 and was formally relaunched in November 2020. “There's a great depth to Moravia, not just because of its reputation for being effective yet discreet, but also because it’s backed up by the full resources of the Hill Robinson Group, which makes it very strong in today’s market. Owners and captains start to realise that this is a discreet and full-service partner that has real experience, real breadth and depth of knowledge, deep financial resources and there’s fundamental stability behind it,” explains Fraser. Now an integral part of the Hill Robinson Group, Moravia Yachting specialises in the sale, purchase, and charter of superyachts.



The Hill Robinson/Moravia Yachting stand will be found in a new location this year, at QC9 on the Quai Chicane near the Yacht Club de Monaco, and will unveil both of the firms’ new branding. Industry guests and clients will have the opportunity to meet over 50 representatives from both companies. The team invites you to book a meeting by emailing marketing@hillrobinson.com.

