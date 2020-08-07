Today, the world is at an interesting juncture where both far-flung destinations and domestic exploration are on the rise. On the one hand, superyacht owners and guests are beginning to look further afield for their superyacht experiences. Conversely, we are in the midst of a pandemic that has had a limiting effect on international travel and tourism. The UK, interestingly, offers both a unique superyacht experience for those that are more accustomed to the traditional superyachting hotspots, as well as presenting an unrivalled opportunity for UNHWIs who wish to holiday locally to explore the many and various luxuries of the UK’s coastal waters, and what better way to do it than on board 78.4m M/Y Amaryllis or 47.4m S/Y Hyperion, both of which are available for charter in the UK with Hill Robinson

Delivered in 2011 by Abeking & Rasmüssen, Amaryllis was inspired by the Belle Époque, Art Nouveau and Art Deco periods. Designed by Reymond Langton and delivered in 2011, she showcases the hallmarks of some of the superyacht industry’s most revered names and collaborators. With accommodation for up to 12 guests, she has an owner’s deck with private terrace, VIP suite on the main deck, plus three double cabins and one twin cabin on the lower deck. She boasts a beach club with gym and spa facilities aft, allowing direct access to the sea from a swim platform. The sundeck includes a five-metre pool.

Alternatively, Royal Huisman-built Hyperion offers the epitome of traditional sailing elegance. Having competed in some of the world’s most prestigious superyacht races, she boasts both high performance and luxurious comfort. Her tastefully designed interior can host up to six guests across three spacious cabins, two doubles and one twin with stylish living quarters. Her exterior offers ample deck space, as well as a swim platform and a sun deck.

Whether it’s the Channel Islands or Scotland’s west coast, the UK offers a wealth of opportunities, experiences and landscapes to rival some of the world’s most sought after yachting locations. With a number of the globe’s most exclusive golf courses and distilleries, situated within the rolling green and blue of Scotland’s beautiful vistas, the region remains one of the most popular UHNWI locations. And, if Whiskey, golf and history are not enough, the Channel Islands and the Southern United Kingdom offer a variety of exclusive appearances and locations to satisfy even the most discerning superyacht clients.

For more information on Amaryllis and Hyperion, as well as chartering in the UK, see below.

AMARYLLIS - BROCHURE

HYPERION - Brochure

AMARYLLIS - CHANNEL ISLANDS & SOUTHERN ENGLAND ITINERARY

AMARYLLIS - SCOTLAND ITINERARY



Profile links

Hill Robinson

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.