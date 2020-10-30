As the Caribbean charter season gets underway, Hill Robinson has unveiled four unique superyachts available for charter in the Caribbean and Bahamas.

Inspired by the Belle Epoque, Art Nouveau and Art Deco periods and designed by Reymond Langton, the 78.5m AMARYLLIS (https://hillrobinson.com/amaryllis/) was delivered by Abeking & Rasmussen in 2011. Featuring custom designed furniture by Silverlining, AMARYLLIS can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins, including an Owner’s suite with a private terrace and piano lounge on the upper deck, a VIP suite on the main deck plus three double cabins and one twin cabin on the lower deck. A beach club featuring both gym and spa facilities is after, allowing direct access to the swim platform. A 5m Jacuzzi pool with a colorful lighting scheme is the main feature on the sundeck.

Based in the Bahamas year-round with a full Scuba programme, including certification courses, 44m ISLAND HEIRESS (https://hillrobinson.com/my-island-heiress/) is fully loaded with toys including a 30’+ plus towed tender, a giant water slide, SCUBA, massage and a large array of water toys in addition to her stellar charter crew under the lead of charter Captain John Gaffley. Her 6 cabin layout for 12 guests is ideal for multi-generational families!

With a max speed of a whopping 42 knots, speedy Sunseeker, DOUBLE D (https://hillrobinson.com/doubled/) is the ideal yacht to spend some well-deserved quality time with family and friends.

On board the experienced crew and chef come together to ensure charters will be unforgettable. From spacious decks to comfy couches, from luxurious state-rooms to a well-equipped bar, all the onboard features are there just for your comfort and joy!

At 27m M/Y LADY VICTORY (https://hillrobinson.com/ladyvictory/) has a stately, well-appointed interior, featuring fine Angie mahogany woods with detailed inlays throughout. The salon is light and airy boasting panoramic windows, which enhance the spacious feel while providing scenic vistas. Aft, the lounge offers a social ambiance with a large plush sofa, occasional chairs, coffee table and 52’’ flat screen TV with full entertainment.

Above the main deck, M/Y LADY VICTORY features a massive flybridge, ideal for entertaining, complete with partial shade, an alfresco dining table, wet bar with seating, chaise lounges, sunpads, service area and deluxe Spa Pool tub.

Hill Robinson has been strengthening its presence in the charter market around the world, and its US office is no different. Twenty-year industry veteran, Kaisa Pace is the latest addition, heading up activities in the US. Pace has a rich mix of both personal and professional experience of the region, having extensively cruised Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

As she explains of her journey, “The lure of traveling by sea pulled me in at an early age. I became a licenced captain and sailing instructor and later managed a bareboat charter fleet in the Abacos.

“Then came the important move to Hill Robinson where my charter experience and detailed knowledge of the cruising areas of the Caribbean, and especially the Bahamas, will be very beneficial. I love this industry and the dreams we help our clients achieve. Sharing my favorite places to go by sea is something I’m very passionate about.”

Sample Bahamas itinerary, as composed by Hill Robinson:

The Exumas are a 120-mile-long island ‘chain within the chain’, with the Exuma Cays scattered in a long line extending north-east towards New Providence from Grand Exuma.

Day 1 Arrive Nassau, cruise to Allan Cay.

Day 2 Highbourne Cay Marina

Day 3 Norman’s Cay

Day 4 Shourd Cay

Day 5 Waderick Wells

Day 6 Cambridge Cay/Little Bells Cay

Day 7 Staniel Cay Yacht Club and Big Majors

Day 8 Compass Cay

Day 9 Departure from Nassau.

charter@hillrobinson.com

Profile links

Hill Robinson

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.