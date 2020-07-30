Hill Robinson has made three exciting additions to its already diverse fleet of charter yachts available in the western Mediterranean this summer.

Palmer Johnson’s 36.6m BAGHEERA was built in 2005, but has undergone a refit earlier this year so that she appears brand new, with a resplendent white topcoat. She is the only PJ 120’ ever built with an infinity jacuzzi on the aft deck, overlooking the swim platform. Thanks to her planing hull, and low draft, she can cruise all waters, reaching secluded bays, coves, islands, and shorelines, whilst her immense performance fulfils the needs of any adrenaline junkie. When on board, entertainment is also well catered for, with an outdoor cinema on the sun deck, as well as an elegant but comfortable main salon, a bar and a baby grand piano.

INDIGO STAR I is an utterly unique proposition. Built by Siar & Moschini in 1995, and extensively refitted in 2018, she has one of the largest salons for a yacht of her size anywhere on the water. This vast space has been modernised to include ample lounging and seating areas for sociable charter groups. Elsewhere there are two extensive, separate dining areas on board. When it comes to activities, guests are also well served, with a large selection of waters toys carried, including Sea Bobs, jet skis and a large water slide. Guests will also benefit from the impeccable service of the longstanding crew, whose time together has equipped them with a complementary skillset.

MY LITTLE VIOLET is a vessel steeped in class, constructed as she was by top custom builder, Abeking & Rasmussen, with lines from acclaimed design studio, Reymond Langton. This 45.6m is a true classic and offers a unique and unrivalled itinerary to potential charterers. From Venice to Montenegro, and taking in Croatia’s 1,400 islands, MY LITTLE VIOLET represents the perfect way to reconnect with Mother Nature and admire the richest stretches of land for natural beauty. Guests can take in stellar vineyards and rich Medieval history, while the likes of cosmopolitan and glamorous Hvar offer retail therapy and fantastic nightlife. Chef Vladimir Uroda has over 10 years’ experience in yachting and specialises in healthy seafood and Mediterranean cuisine. MY LITTLE VIOLET is also available for charter in the south of France, Corsica, Italy and Sardinia, as well as other western Mediterranean destinations.

The weekly rates for these vessels are as follows: BAGHEERA - from 88,000 euros/week, INDIGO STAR I – from 78,000 euros/week and MY LITTLE VIOLET – from 180,000 euros/week.

For further information contact charter@hillrobinson.com or visit https://hillrobinson.com/my-little-violet/ https://hillrobinson.com/indigo-star/ https://hillrobinson.com/bagheera/

