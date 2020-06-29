The 85m Espen Øino-designed, SilverYachts built BOLD is now available for charter via Hill Robinson in the Western Mediterranean at a special summer rate of €985,000, a significant discount from the initial rate of €1,100,000.

BOLD is a truly revolutionary yacht and was undoubtedly the hottest ticket when she premiered at the 2019 Monaco Yacht Show. At 1551GT, the vessel has the capacity capability to reach a maximum speed of 23 knots, quite rightly earning the description of a ‘fast world explorer’. This is now the fifth yacht SilverYachts has built, and in keeping with her predecessors, BOLD is extremely impressive, with her technical and utilitarian appearance, but also remarkable list of specifications features.

Ranking BOLD among its three best charter propositions for the 2020 season, Hill Robinson stated, ‘Available to charter, BOLD is one of the coolest yachts to join the superyacht fleet last year. The 85-metre vessel has already taken on the arduous passage across the Indian Ocean as a part of her 21-day and 8,000-nautical mile maiden voyage – all with only one fuel stop. Now under the management of Hill Robinson, she is set to charter in the Western Mediterranean this summer.’

Her key features include:

• 8-person sun deck Jacuzzi with hard cover and large sun pads surrounded with glass for wind protection and more privacy.

• Fastest world explorer worldwide, with maximum speed of 23 knots for fast positioning, low draft (2.8m) for access to shallow cruising grounds, unparalleled in yachts of her size.

• Large outdoor entertaining areas on various decks with bar and teppanyaki/barbecue with generous seating and large scale 40,000+W sound system with integrated disco lighting.

• Expansive LOFT saloon, with floor to ceiling windows and open plan arrangement leading to the winter garden, of a combined area of 300m2, with 6m x 3m media screen and up to 3.70m ceiling height.

• Air-conditioned winter garden with a table for 18 guests, of which glass panel system can be fully opened for al fresco dining.

• Large outdoor cinema on sundeck and integrated TV 6m x 3m media wall in LOFT and 5m x 2m LED screen in the combined Helihanger/Gym and Yoga room.

• Owner’s suite with master cabin, his and hers ensuite with hammam and private salon with direct access to exterior decks.

• Multipurpose 400m2 teak main deck with folding bulwarks to carry any kind of tenders and toys, with a 6t crane. Helihanger is gym and disco with integrated sound, media, and light system (VIP-Room). Certified Heli landing deck with 3.56t 123m D-value with flush lighting.

• Two 10.5m twin engine large high seas excursion Rupert tenders (one open and one cabin) and one 6m Rupert R6 tender.

• Complete set of toys including two 300hp Seadoo Waverunners and two laser sailing dinghies for fleet races, 9m x 7m floating dock for water toys and kitesurfing.

• Twin-engine fast Helicopter in addition available for charter: Leonardo AW 109 Grand (extra cost).

Interested parties can visit her website www.bold.charter.marketing or her dedicated Hill Robinson profile https://hillrobinson.com/bold/

