As part of a recently announced initiative, starting with The Superyacht Forum Live Tour - Monaco Yacht Show, this film/documentary series introduces a dynamic new take on how the superyacht market is covered. In a dramatic move away from the traditional superyacht video format, The Live Tour series will encompass every sector of the industry, while tackling the market’s key challenges with its most respected stakeholders – and all in a manner that highlights how enjoyable this market is to be a part of…and you can get involved.

During Monaco Yacht Show 2021, The Superyacht Group’s team of expert journalists and editors will be on the ground with its in-house film crew to conduct a series of exclusive leadership panels on board the show’s outstanding superyachts and across a host of interesting locations, as well as interviewing attendees and exhibitors in a short and snappy roving format, all with a mind to creating a series of topical, documentary-style videos that showcase the full richness of the market’s nuance, complexity and professionalism. The content will be available On Demand across our platforms.

If you see us with a microphone in hand, with our film crew, don’t be a stranger; we value the market’s opinions, we like to have interesting conversations with interesting people. In line with the recently announced ‘Superyacht 2030’ mission statement, The Monaco Yacht Show Tour’s content will focus on the many and varied ways that the superyacht market must adapt, evolve and overcome myriad challenges in order to remain relevant, become more sustainable and attract the next generation of superyacht owners and charter guests.

However, The Monaco Yacht Show Tour is just the beginning of the journey. Over the coming months and hopefully years ahead, The Superyacht Group will be undergoing year-round Live Tours globally. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Live Tours will initially have a European focus, culminating in the long-awaited return of our flagship event, The Superyacht Forum Live in Amsterdam, from 15-17 November. Locations already confirmed for the Live Tours include Southampton, Monaco, Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, La Spezia, Viareggio, Livorno, Hamburg, Bremen, Rotterdam, Oss, Vlissingen and, obviously, Amsterdam.

In 2022, The Superyacht Form Live Tour will be taking its style and content intercontinental - with a number of fascinating and cool locations already in advanced discussion. If you would like your location and business to feature as part of The Superyacht Forum Live Tour, whether it is an established or developing hub, please do engage with our team at Monaco Yacht Show or, alternatively, contact eleanor@thesuperyachtgroup.com.

