Winch Design and Heesen launch the new XV67 The firms announced the news at the Monaco Yacht Show…

Four years ago, Winch Design and Heesen launched Xventure, a 57m motor yacht. Following the latest design and technology developments, the concept has been revisited and refreshed with new solutions, new layouts, and new appeal to create the XV67. The new concept was launched during the Heesen press conference at the 2022 Monaco Yacht Show.

This concept design is a springboard for clients’ creativity to tailor the yacht to suit their needs, lifestyle, and the type of adventure they seek. The XV67 creates a new audience who are looking for experiential travel in a way that combines luxury lifestyle and a sense of adventure.

Engineered to travel off the beaten track in total safety and comfort, the steel hull remains, but at 67m, VV67 is 10m longer than its predecessor.

The tenders have been moved to the open aft deck and freed up the garage space for larger guest cabins. Creating more interior volume for guest use meant Winch Design and Heesen could also introduce a three-storey master stateroom, including a private deck. It also means that bigger tenders or even a personal submarine can be stored on deck.

The option of hybrid propulsion is now available on all Heesen yachts, and the XV67 is no exception.

Superyachts by Winch Design account for 1.2 per cent of the fleet delivered post-2010 and the firm currently has eight vessels in the build process with Damen Yachting, Dunya Yachts, Heesen, and Nobiskrug. Its yachts are the most prevalent in the 60-90m plus, accounting for 48.5 per cent of the Winch Design fleet.

